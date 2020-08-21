Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, August 21, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2020 8:37 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 22.8 million, including more than 796,000 fatalities. More than 15,511,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. On Tuesday, Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Live updates :Breaking news, August 21

  • Aug 21, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    BJP MLA from Deoria passed away last night due to heart attack

    Janmejai Singh, BJP MLA from Sadar, Deoria passed away last night due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old.

  • Aug 21, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for women suffering from PCOD

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga lessons for working women suffering from PCOD and low hemoglobin count | WATCH NOW

  • Aug 21, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    TikTok removes more than 380,000 videos in US for violating its hate speech policy

    TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year

  • Aug 21, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire breaks out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam

    Fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, in Telangana side, late last night. Fire engine from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool deployed. Ten people rescued, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Nine people still feared trapped. More details awaited

  • Aug 21, 2020 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 22.8 million, death toll crosses 7.96 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 22.8 million, including more than 796,000 fatalities. More than 15,511,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,655,974
    • Brazil 3,411,872
    • India 2,766,626
    • Russia 932,493
    • South Africa 592,144

