Coronavirus Pandemic: Amid lockdown, Italy reports record 475 fatalities in single day

Image Source : AP Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports 475 new deaths due to COVID-19

Amid the global spread of novel coronavirus, Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths due to COVID-19. The total cases in Italy have now topped 35,000 with virus claiming over 2500 lives in the European country. Globally, more than 2 lakh people have been infected with the virus while the death toll has crossed 8000. The number of cases of the virus continued to surge with the virus spreading to all states in the US.

According to New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, total positive cases in the New York state are 2,382, including 1,008 new cases. The US State Department said it is suspending routine visa services in most countries.

"In response to #COVID19, @StateDept is suspending routine visa services in most countries. Routine visa services will resume ASAP but we are unable to provide a specific date at this time. Check embassy/consulate websites for current operating status," tweeted U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that the federal government will deploy a US Navy hospital ship to New York city to treat non-coronavirus patients as hospitals been cramped with COVID-19 patients.

Trump said that an additional ship will also be deployed to an undisclosed location on the West Coast as well.

Coronavirus: Trump deploys two navy hospital ships for treatment

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced to deploy two Navy Hospital Ships to fast track the treatment of rapidly surging number of patients infected by the deadly coronavirus that has so far taken the lives of 110 Americans.

Trump said he has ordered for deployment of Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort to New York, while the other USNS Mercy, is being prepared to deploy to the West Coast.

"We are sending upon request the two hospital ships they are being prepared right now; they are massive ships. They are the big white ships with the Red Cross on the sides. One is called the Mercy, and the other is called the Comfort, and they are in tip-top shape they soon will be, they are getting ready to come up to New York," Trump told reporters at a press conference.

The Comfort, he said, is currently stationed in San Diego, and the administration will be picking the destination fairly shortly.

"So those two ships are being prepared to go, and they can be launched over the next week or so depending on need," he said.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who was also present at the press conference, said he has directed that the two hospital ships be prepared to deploy to increase the nation's medical capacity.

"We have also alerted a variety of field and expeditionary hospitals to be prepared to deploy as well as needed based on direction from the commander-in-chief," he said.

