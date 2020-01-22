Coronavirus ALERT: China confirms possibility of virus mutation and epidemic outbreak

China Coronavirus: The number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday.

All the deaths had been in Hubei province, home to Wuhan city where the first illnesses from coronavirus were reported in late December. However, the biggest worry that is coming from China is the news that there is a possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic due to #nCoV2019 infection.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Coronavirus symptoms?

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.

Here's what China has confirmed so far?

The source of the #nCoV2019 infection is yet to be ascertained.

The transmission route of the coronavirus is not yet fully understood. More study is required

High possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic

China's Global Times now confirms that pessimistic take

"By midnight of January 21, we received reports from 13 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities with 440 confirmed cases (of coronavirus), nine death cases, three new cases," Li Bin, Deputy Director of National Health Commission of China said at press briefing.

"We ask the public to avoid crowds and minimize public gatherings to reduce the possibility of cross infection. We will take the strictest possible fever screening, conduct strict medical observations on those who have got fevers to prevent further spread," he added.

