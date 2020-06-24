Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga guru explains how coronil can help cure COVID-19 in 7 days
Live now

Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga guru explains how coronil can help cure COVID-19 in 7 days

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.3 million, including more than 479,000 fatalities. More than 5,000,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates from India and across the world.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2020 7:56 IST
Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 9.3 million, including more than 479,000 fatalities. More than 5,000,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus.

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 24, 2020 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga guru explains how coronil can help cure COVID-19 in 7 days

  • Jun 24, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Croatian PM refuses to self-isolate after brief encounter with Djokovic

    Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said he would not self-isolate following his brief encounter with Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a statement, the Croatian Public Health Institute said Plenkovic did not have to self-isolate as the risk of infection was low because he only briefly met Djokovic and was not in close contact with him. Three other players who played in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region have also tested positive.

     

  • Jun 24, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Latin America and Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Latin America and the Caribbean pass 1,00,000 COVID-19 deaths

  • Jun 24, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Over 5 million people recover after contracting coronavirus

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  9.3 million, including more than 479,000 fatalities. More than 5,000,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 123,473
    • Brazil- 52,771
    • Italy- 8,359
    • Spain- 28,325
    • France- 29,720
    • United Kingdom- 42,924
    • Belgium - 9,713

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 440,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Monday evening, the death toll stood at 14,011

Top News

Latest News

X