Breaking news: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2020 8:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 10.2 million, including more than 504,000 fatalities. More than 5,553,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus.

 

Live updates :Breaking News: June 29, 2020

  Jun 29, 2020 8:35 AM (IST)

    Coronavirus updates from United Kingdom

    Another 36 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,550, the British Department of Health and Social Care said. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

    As of Sunday morning, 311,151 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 901, according to the department.

    As of Sunday morning, there have been 9,195,132 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 127,709 tests on Saturday, said the department. 

  Jun 29, 2020 8:03 AM (IST)

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to keep lungs healthy

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to boost immunity, maintain good health, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm only on India TV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to keep your lungs healthy 

  Jun 29, 2020 7:20 AM (IST)

    More than 3,553,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​@rashihardaha@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and @sushmitapanda for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 10.2 million, including more than 504,000 fatalities. More than 5,553,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,28,437
    • Brazil- 57,658
    • Italy- 34,738
    • Spain- 28,343
    • France- 29,778
    • United Kingdom- 43,550
    • Belgium - 9,732

     

