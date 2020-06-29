Breaking news: Top Headlines This Hour

Another 36 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,550, the British Department of Health and Social Care said. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, 311,151 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 901, according to the department.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 9,195,132 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 127,709 tests on Saturday, said the department.