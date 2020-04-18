Image Source : AP More coronavirus deaths in Britain on Saturday than a day ago

British authorities on Saturday reported 888 more coronavirus deaths. The total number of deaths in the UK has come to 15,464. The daily death toll is 41 higher than that recorded on the previous day. Britain posted a record high daily death toll of 980 a week ago. Just a day ago (April 17), the UK becomes sixth country in the world that crossed 1,00,000 cases of coronavirus infection. USA, Italy, Spain Germany and France are five other countries that have already crossed 1 lakh-mark of coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled all traditional celebratory plans for her 94th birthday on April 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. For the first time in her 68-year reign, the 93-year-old monarch has said there would be no gun salutes in the royal parks around the country or any other form of celebration.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” a Buckingham Palace aide was quoted as saying.

Her birthday will be marked by a social media post from the Palace on Tuesday. Birthday wishes from members of the royal family would take place over calls or video calls due to the current social distancing measures in place to try and curb the spread of Covid-19, which has claimed 14,576 lives in the UK.

(With inputs from AP and PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage