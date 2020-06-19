Friday, June 19, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 8:05 IST
Coronavirus cases across the planet have topped 8.5 million while the number of deaths has moved past 4.5 lakh. The USA, Brazil, Russia, and India remain the 4 countries with the highest rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. Internally, India has had over 3.6 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 12,000 deaths. The situation at the LAC remains tense with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to hold an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the crisis. The three arms have been given emergency powers to deal with Chinese aggression as they deem fit. In other news, the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea remains a heating point, Trump is having to deal with an extended book battle. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all the live updates from across the country and the world. 

 

  • Jun 19, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons LIVE from Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar

  • Jun 19, 2020 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    COVID-19 Morning Brief: Over 8.5 million cases and 4.5 lakh deaths worldwide; UK crosses 3 lakh cases

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sushmita Panda and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ @himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​, @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed  8.5 million, including more than 450,000 fatalities. More than 4,530,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Worst Impacted countries

    Apart from India, the countries worst impacted by COVID-19 are, 

    Name COVID-19 cases

    COVID-19 deaths
    USA 2,263,651 120,688
    Brazil 983,359 47,869
    Russia 561,091 7,660
    UK 300,469 42,288
    Spain 292,348 27,136

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 366,946
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: Total COVID-19 positive deaths in India cross 12,237

