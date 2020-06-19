Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons LIVE from Har Ki Pauri Ghat

Coronavirus cases across the planet have topped 8.5 million while the number of deaths has moved past 4.5 lakh. The USA, Brazil, Russia, and India remain the 4 countries with the highest rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. Internally, India has had over 3.6 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 12,000 deaths. The situation at the LAC remains tense with Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to hold an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the crisis. The three arms have been given emergency powers to deal with Chinese aggression as they deem fit. In other news, the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea remains a heating point, Trump is having to deal with an extended book battle. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all the live updates from across the country and the world.