Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons LIVE from Har Ki Pauri Ghat

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news as well as the rest of the breaking news from India and across the world with me, Sidhant Mamtany and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sushmita Panda and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​, @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surpassed 8.5 million, including more than 450,000 fatalities. More than 4,530,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Worst Impacted countries

Apart from India, the countries worst impacted by COVID-19 are,

Name COVID-19 cases COVID-19 deaths USA 2,263,651 120,688 Brazil 983,359 47,869 Russia 561,091 7,660 UK 300,469 42,288 Spain 292,348 27,136

Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 366,946

Coronavirus Death Toll in India: Total COVID-19 positive deaths in India cross 12,237