Image Source : AP Coronavirus worldwide cases near 5 million mark; death toll at 324,554

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing a 5-million mark taking positive patients toll to 4,982,937 with 324,554 deaths while 1,956,361 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday the regulation for temporary support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE) which allows financial assistance up to 100 billion euro of loans to member states, the Council said.

It is part of the emergency support package to tackle the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The instrument enables the European Union (EU) member states to request financial help to finance the sudden and severe increase of national public expenditure after governments have spent millions to save jobs in countries that were hit by the lockdown, Xinhua reported.

EU leaders endorsed the plan on April 23 and called for the package to be operational by June 1, 2020.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus outbreak

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: 9 killed after gunmen storm at Parwan mosque

ALSO READ | Russian PM resumes work after COVID-19 recovery

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage