Afghanistan: 9 killed after gunmen storm at Parwan mosque

Image Source : AP FILE 9 killed after gunmen storm at Parwan mosque

At least nine people were killed and 10 others were wounded in an attack by armed men on worshippers at a mosque in Parwan on Tuesday. Taliban claimed that the security forces are responsible for this deadly attack, a leading Afghanistan based news agency reported.

As per Khamma Press' report, "Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban group, issued a statement claiming that the security forces stormed the mosque in Khala Zayi area of Charikar city earlier tonight."

Khalal Zayee village, where the attack took place, is in an area that is under Taliban influence. All the victims in the attack are civilians.

Meanwhile, no terror group or individual has yet claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage