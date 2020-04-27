Coronavirus global cases cross 3,000,000

Image Source : AP A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Monday April 27, 2020.

Over 3 million people worldwide are now infected by coronavirus. As per the latest figures, the global case tally for coronavirus has reached 3,003,229, crossing the 3 million mark. Over 9,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Monday so far. As many as 179 people have died in the day so far. The overall COVID-19 death toll has surged to 207,094 while 882,552 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

The United States of America is by far the worst infected country in the world with almost one-third of all COVID-19 cases in the world and one-fourth of all COVID-19 deaths in the world. The US has 987,322 coronavirus cases and 55,415 deaths.

Following the US are 5 European countries -- Spain (225,629 cases and 24,190 deaths), Italy (197,675 cases and 26,644 deaths), France (162,100 cases and 22,856 deaths), Germany (152,840 cases and 5,976 deaths) and the UK (152,840 cases and 20,732 deaths).

