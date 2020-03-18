Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries

Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries

Coronavirus: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing member countries (DMCs) as they respond to the Covid-19 pandemic,

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 15:54 IST
Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries
Image Source : FILE

Coronavirus: ADB announces USD 6.5 bn package for developing member countries

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its developing member countries to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The initial package has been announced to address the immediate needs of developing member countries (DMCs) as they respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, ADB said in a statement. Manila-headquartered ADB works towards sustainable development and poverty eradication in Asia and the Pacific region.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"This pandemic has become a major global crisis. It requires forceful action at national, regional, and global levels," ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said.

"With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable, and wider populations across the region; and to ensure economies will rebound as swiftly as possible."

"Based on close dialogue with our members and peer institutions, we are deploying this USD 6.5 billion rescue package to meet the immediate needs of our members," he added.

Asawaka said ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X