Chinmoy Krishna Das was relieved of all our activities, baseless propaganda in Bangladesh: ISKCON

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Chinmoy Krishna Das being escorted by the police at the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chattogram

ISKCON on Thursday in a strong-worded statement addressed the rumours surrounding the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary and said some quarters have been trying to create instability in the society by making misleading statements and baseless allegations to make our organization controversial. Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, arrested earlier this week, was sent to jail by a Chattogram court on sedition charges, sparking a violent protest during which advocate Alif was killed. Chinmoy was earlier expelled from ISKCON.

"Recently, a continuous attempt to spread false, fabricated and purposeful propaganda about ISKCON Bangladesh has been observed, focusing on the movement of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote. Since the change of government through the mass uprising on August 5, some quarters have been trying to create instability in the society by making misleading statements and baseless allegations to make our organization controversial," Charuchandra Das Brahmachari said

"Especially, after the tragic death of prominent lawyer Saiful Islam Alif of Chittagong, this attempt has reached its peak. An attempt is being made to unfairly blame ISKCON Bangladesh for the undesirable incident that took place in front of the Chittagong Court building. We want to make it clear that ISKCON Bangladesh has no involvement in such atrocious incidents and ongoing movement. This falsehood has now reached such a level that even issues like road accidents are being attributed to ISKCON. We have already clarified the matter several times through press conferences and at various levels of government and administration. But unfortunately, some special circles are deliberately spreading false propaganda against our organization and are raising unreasonable demands like banning ISKCON."

"We would like to inform everyone again that many months ago, the principal of the promoter Shri Krishna Temple, Leelaraj Gaur Das, member Swatwara Gauranga Das and the principal of Pundarika Dham in Chittagong, Chinmoy Krishna Das, were relieved of their organizational positions/titles and all organizational activities of ISKCON for violating organizational discipline and it was mentioned that the activities carried out by them are not the activities of ISKCON."