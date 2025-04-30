Bangladesh High Court grants bail to ISKCON's Chinmoy Krishna Das in sedition case

Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case, according to Bangladesh-based The Daily Star.
The Court, however, denied the bail plea in January despite Das's defence team arguing that he held deep respect for the motherland, comparable to the reverence for his mother, and was not a traitor.
In February, the Bangladesh High Court had asked the Bangladeshi government to explain why Das should not be granted bail, as confirmed by his lawyer.
"Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to respond to the ruling within two weeks," said Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Das's lawyer, in a statement to news agency ANI.