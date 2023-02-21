China's Xi Jinping likely to visit Russia as Putin wages war against Ukraine I DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual meeting.

Jinping to visit Russia: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming months, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Citing the close aides of President Xi, the media reported that China wants to play a "crucial" role in mediating peace talks in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The same was also echoed by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a security conference in Beijing.

According to the reports, the Chinese leader would visit Moscow in the last month of April or in the first week of May-- when the country will be celebrating its World War II victory over Germany. During his visit, it is speculated that the Chinese leader will persuade his Russian counterpart to abandon launching any nuclear projects-- if it is in pipeline.

Before the much-awaited visit, the country’s top diplomat, Wang Yi will visit China on Tuesday. As per WSJ sources, the diplomat will discuss ways to enhance trade relations and other pressing issues.

Zelenskyy warns of World War III

Earlier on Monday, the war-embattled President Zelenskyy warned of the probability of a third world war, "if China allies with Russia in the ongoing aggression against Kyiv." Speaking to a German daily Die Welt, President Zelenskyy asserted the importance of China distancing itself from Moscow's leader Vladimir Putin. "For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side," Zelenskyy said.

However, he ascertained that the possibility is very low as his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping understands the sensibility of assisting a country which is ravaging a brutal war against its neighbouring nation. "At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible. But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here. Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that," the German media quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

