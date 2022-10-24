China: World faces prospect of more friction with Beijing as Xi Jinping secures third term as President

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Xi Jinping secures third term as Chinese President

China: After Xi Jinping secured a third five-year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party on Sunday October 23, the world now faces the possibility of increased friction with China over several matters including trade, security, and human rights.

According to reports, President Jinping has tightened control in the country with an aim to exploit China's economic might to boost its influence globally.

Earlier this month, the United States accused Beijing of attempting to challenge Washington's alliances, international security, and economic norms.

Meanwhile, activists claim that Jinping-led China's authoritarian government hoping to deflect criticism of abuses by altering the United Nation's concept of human rights.

"Jinping says the world system is broken and China has answers. More and more, Xi Jinping is talking about the Chinese style as a universal model of the world order, which goes back to a Cold War kind of conflict," William Callahan of the London School of Economics remarked.

Jinping shows no intention to modify strict 'zero-covid' policy

At a Communist Party congress that culminated on Saturday, October 22, Jinping did not show any intention to modify the strict "zero-covid" policy, which has angered the Chinese public and hampered trade and commerce to a great extent.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President also batted for greater technological independence, quicker military growth, and the safeguard of Beijing's "core interests" abroad. However, he did not announce any changes in policies that have let to strained relations with United States and Asian nations.

Jinping was first elected as China's President in 2012

Jinping's “election” for the third term in power formally ended the over three decades of the rule followed by his predecessors, barring Mao, of retiring after a 10-year tenure. He was first elected in 2012 and will be completing his 10-year tenure this year.

The Political Bureau elected a seven-member Standing Committee, which in turn elected Jinping for a third five-year term as general secretary of the Communist Party.

