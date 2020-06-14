Image Source : FILE Typhoon Nuri makes landfall in China

Typhoon Nuri made landfall in China's Guangdong province on Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said. Nuri hit Hailing Island in Yangjiang city at around 8.50 a.m., becoming the first typhoon to make a landfall in China this year, Xinhua news agency quoted the NMC as saying.

The NMC has renewed the blue alert for typhoon and the yellow alert for rainstorms.

It forecast strong wind in parts of the South China Sea and Guangdong and rainstorms in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi from Sunday to Monday.

Meteorological authorities have advised ships to return to harbour and cautioned against floods and geological disasters in these regions.

