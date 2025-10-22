China sets record with world's fastest bullet train in trial run, 453 kmph speed achieved China's new high-speed train, the CR450, reached a record-breaking speed of 453 km/h in its pre-service trial. Designed for commercial speeds up to 400 km/h, the CR450 marks a significant upgrade over the CR400 and is being tested on the Shanghai–Chengdu rail line.

New Delhi:

China’s latest bullet train, the CR450, has become the world’s fastest high-speed train, hitting a top speed of 453 km/h in trial runs. The train is currently undergoing pre-service tests on the high-speed rail route between Shanghai and Chengdu. The CR450 is designed to run at a commercial speed of 400 km/h, which is 50 km/h faster than the current CR400 Fuxing trains in service. These older models operate at a speed of 350 km/h, which already ranks among the fastest globally.

Smarter design, faster train

To reach its remarkable speed, the CR450 comes with several key design upgrades:

A longer nose cone (15 meters), to reduce air drag

A lower roofline by 20 centimeters

55 tons lighter than its predecessor

These changes together cut down aerodynamic resistance by 22%, improving speed and fuel efficiency.

The CR450 can accelerate from 0 to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. This is 100 seconds faster than the CR400, showing just how quickly it can reach top speeds. During trials, two CR450 trains crossed paths at a combined speed of 896 km/h, setting a new world record for passing speeds. Engineers are currently testing the train for 600,000 trouble-free kilometers before passenger operations begin.

Engineers have worked over five years on the train’s aerodynamic improvements, taking design inspiration from sports cars. Even the underbody panels and bogies are streamlined for minimal air resistance.

The new global standard

With this achievement, China has set a new global standard for high-speed rail. While countries like Japan, Germany, and India are improving their own train technologies (like India’s Vande Bharat), reaching 450 km/h remains a distant goal for most. The CR450 has opened a new chapter in the race for the fastest and most efficient trains on Earth.