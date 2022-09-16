Horrific! China skyscraper burns like wood | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @TONGBINGXUE The building belongs to China-owned state telecom.

China Skyscraper fire: A horrific video of a massive fire has gone viral on social media, where a skyscraper in China's Changsha city was seen burning from top to bottom. However, as per the chain tweets, the fire was later doused by the authorities, and no one was injured in the blaze.

The building, where the fire broke out, was the office of a state-owned telecommunications company, China Telecom, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

The state fire department in a social media post mentioned that it has been extinguished and no casualties were reported. The video tweeted by a Chinese citizen showed the flames rising from beneath to the upper floors as black smoke disembarked into the sky.

