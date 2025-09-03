China showcases its J-20s at Victory Parade. What's special about world's first two-seat 5th-gen fighter jet? Popularly known as 'Mighty Dragon', Chengdu J-20 is a twin-engine fifth-generation all-weather stealth aircraft. The aircraft has three variants - J-20, J-20A and J-20S. The J-20S variant was first officially revealed by the Chinese military during the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow.

Beijing:

The 80th Victory Parade of China on Wednesday gave it a chance to showcase its military strength to the entire world, especially the capabilities of its Chengdu J-20s, a twin-seater fifth-generation fighter aircraft. China organises its Victory Parade on September 3 every year to mark its victory over Japan during World War II.

The 80th Victory Parade was attended by 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chengdu J-20s, China's fifth-gen aircraft

Popularly known as 'Mighty Dragon', Chengdu J-20 is a twin-engine fifth-generation all-weather stealth aircraft. The aircraft has three variants - J-20, J-20A and J-20S. While the first variant was designed in 2010, the J-20A was first displayed in 2022. Meanwhile, the J-20S variant was first officially revealed by the Chinese military during the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow.

It must be noted that China is the only third country after the United States (US) and Russia to develop a fifth-generation aircraft. While the US has F-22 and F-35 fifth-generation aircraft, Russia has Su-57s.

Chengdu J-20S, world's fifth two-seat fifth-gen fighter jet

The J-20S, which was initially spotted in 2021, is the first two-seat fifth-generation fighter aircraft in the world. Military experts feel that the second pilot of the J-20S will help in improving the performance of the jet during combat, adding that it would also mean "having one more mission commander".

"In the era of fifth-generation fighter jets, the addition of a pilot to the J-20S is like a number ten player in soccer, who could both score points on his own and command the members of the warplane formation in combat," Global Times quoted military expert Zhang Xuefeng as saying.

Xuefeng also said that the second pilot would give instructions to the 'loyal wingmen' during combat, take the responsibility of an operator, or even conduct airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) missions. "If it does have the ability to command loyal wingmen, I believe it can even be regarded as the world's first 5.5th generation fighter jet, putting China in a leading position in the field of manned-unmanned cooperative operations in the air," Xuefeng said, as quoted by Global Times.