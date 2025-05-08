China reacts to Pakistan's claims of using Chinese jets against India: 'Not familiar with the matter' Pakistan claimed it has used the Chinese jets to respond to the Indian military strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese foreign secretary opened up on the matter, saying that they are not familiar with the matter.

New Delhi:

China on Thursday reacted to Pakistan's claims of using Chinese jets against India to retaliate to India's military strikes. India hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack, named Operation Sindoor, struck several terror camps.

Pakistan claimed it has used Chinese jets to respond to the Indian strikes, however, the Chinese foreign ministry has responded to it, saying it was "not familiar with the matter", reports Reuters. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was speaking at a regular media briefing in Beijing where he confirmed the unfamiliarity with the matter.

China urges both sides for peace

Meanwhile, China urged both India and Pakistan for peace amidst the rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack. "We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, observe international law, including the UN Charter, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," he said without elaborating.

"We stand ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue playing a constructive role in easing the current tensions,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday met Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to discuss the current tense situation between the two countries, a press release by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

India retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 with strikes at nine terror camps. India conducted strikes at nine camps in the wee hours on Wednesday, that targeted the terrorist camps.

Terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan were targeted, while the strikes also focused on hideouts in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strike was code-named 'Operation Sindoor'.