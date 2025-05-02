'China occupies Bagram, makes nuclear...': Trump slams Biden for abandoning Afghanistan's strategic airbase Bagram Airfield, which is located in Afghanistan's Parwan Province, is approximately 11 kilometres southeast of the city of Charikar and 47 kilometres north of Kabul.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan is under Chinese occupation, vacated by the US in July 2021. Trump blamed the Biden administration, saying, "You wouldn't have had the horror show in Afghanistan, which I think is what gave Putin the resolve to go in and do what he did because he looked at how badly we got out."

"But we were going to keep Bagram, the big Air Force base, which is one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. That's what they do. They make their nuclear missiles one hour away from Bagram, and I said, You can't give up Bagram," Trump said.

"They gave up Bagram, and right now, China occupies Bagram. So sad, so crazy. One of the biggest air bases in the world, among the strongest and longest runways anywhere in the world, is one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles."

"We lost 13 soldiers, and 42 were horribly injured. Nobody ever talks about them – the legs, the arm, the arms, or the face. Horribly injured, that would have never happened. Not even possible to have happened, and we would have been out before he was out,” Trump said.

Bagram Airfield is located in Afghanistan's Parwan Province, approximately 11 kilometres southeast of the city of Charikar and 47 kilometres north of Kabul. The airfield has an 11,800-foot runway capable of serving bomber and large cargo aircraft.