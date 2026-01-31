Operation Trashi-I: Fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir as forces re-establish contact in Dolgam The latest encounter comes just hours after anti-terror operations intensified in Kishtwar district, targeting three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the Chatroo area.

New Delhi:

Security forces once again closed in on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday as Operation Trashi-I entered its 14th day. Fresh contact was re-established in the Dolgam area after troops carefully coordinated intelligence and moved in before dawn.The operation is being carried out jointly by the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Officials said a tight cordon has been set up and the operation is still underway.

Early morning contact in Dolgam

According to the White Knight Corps, troops made contact with terrorists in the early hours of January 31, 2026. Inputs from multiple intelligence sources were combined to guide the ground action.

“A cordon has been established and operations are in progress,” the Corps said.

Operation Trashi-I was launched on January 18 in a difficult, snow-covered region. The harsh weather and rugged terrain have slowed movement, allowing terrorists to escape multiple times by using dense forests and deep snow to their advantage. On the first day of the operation, one paratrooper lost his life and seven soldiers were injured.

Earlier encounters

Security forces had earlier come close to the terrorists on January 22 at Mali Dana Top, and again on January 25 in the Janseer–Kandiwar area. Each time, the militants managed to slip away under the cover of thick vegetation and challenging terrain.

The latest encounter comes just hours after anti-terror operations intensified in Kishtwar district, targeting three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in the Chatroo area.

As a precautionary step, internet services remain suspended in several nearby areas, including Singpura, Arigam, Dwathar and Naidgam. Connectivity has been cut within a six-kilometre radius and the shutdown was extended till Friday night.