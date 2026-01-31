CJ Roy's, Confident Group chairman, wife and son reach Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital mortuary | Video CJ Roy's alleged suicide occurred amid heightened Income Tax pressure, with raids targeting his properties for the last 2-3 days by teams from Karnataka and Kerala. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh mentioned earlier raids too, with more details forthcoming.

Bengaluru:

Confident Group founder and Chairman CJ Roy allegedly took his own life by shooting himself at his office in Bengaluru on Friday (January 30), amid ongoing Income Tax raids. His wife, Lina Roy, and son, Rohith Roy, arrived at Bowring Hospital's mortuary on Saturday (January 31) to claim his body, accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad. Authorities have launched a thorough probe, with forensic teams on the scene.

CJ Babu, brother of CJ Roy said, "I have to meet the family to discuss about the cremation." When asked if he has any other kind of suspicion, he added, "No other...Other than Income Tax issue, he had no other issues. That I am very sure of. He didn't have threats or loans. But I don't know what happened with the Income Tax. I will have to go and find out...Let the truth come out. Let us see what will happen...I last spoke with him at 10:40 am on Friday. He called me twice and I will see what the other office staff have to say, I will meet them and get back to you."

The incident unfolds

The dramatic events occurred within the jurisdiction of Ashok Nagar police station. According to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Roy shot himself around 3:00-3:15 PM on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary findings from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Machindra Hakay point to a gunshot as the cause of death. The crime scene is under detailed analysis.

Context of income tax raids

The suicide happened against the backdrop of intense Income Tax scrutiny. Raids had been underway at Roy's premises for the past two to three days, involving teams from Karnataka and even Kerala. Commissioner Singh noted prior raids as well, though full details are pending. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that Roy requested a five-minute break during questioning by IT officials before stepping away and shooting himself.

Family's arrival and initial response

On Saturday morning, Lina Roy and Rohith Roy landed in Bengaluru and headed straight to the Bowring Hospital mortuary. They were supported by Mohammed Nalapad, indicating political connections amid the crisis. Police are coordinating closely with the family, who had been out of the country.

Official investigations and promises

Forensic experts, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, are meticulously examining the office and evidence. Commissioner Singh described it as appearing to be a suicide based on initial information. Hakay emphasised a comprehensive crime scene review.

DK Shivakumar vowed a high-level probe, stating, "We will uncover the truth." His office highlighted the involvement of the Kerala IT team and noted requests for reports from Delhi. "This shouldn't have happened; he was a good businessman," Shivakumar added, assuring a detailed government investigation to reveal all facts. The case has drawn significant attention due to Roy's prominence as a real estate tycoon and the timing with federal raids, raising questions about pressures faced by business leaders.