China's first homegrown C919 jet completes maiden commercial flight

As part of China's effort to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus, the country's first indigenously built passenger aircraft, C919, successfully completed its first commercial flight on Sunday.

This marked the aircraft's official entry into the civil aviation market.

The state-owned China Eastern Airlines operates the first commercial flight of C919 from Shanghai to Beijing.

There were 128 people on board the plane.

The flight time among Shanghai and Beijing was around two hours and 25 minutes, the state-run Xinhua news organisation reported.

According to the report, when the plane touched down at Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, it received a water salute.

The water salute ceremony is proceeded as an image of regard and distinction for the airplane, its team, and travelers.

In accordance with international airworthiness standards, the C919 is China's first self-developed trunk jetliner. It also owns its own intellectual property rights.

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) developed the C919, which received a type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in September of last year.

Before long, the C919 directed a few practice runs in various areas to test its capacities.

The C919 has been put through tests in a variety of extreme natural environments, such as extreme cold, wind gusts, and freeze.

According to the Xinhua report, its environmental protection, reliability, and safety have all been thoroughly evaluated.

The first C919 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines, its first customer, on December 9, 2022.

According to the report, the C919 jetliner completed its 100-hour aircraft validation flight process following delivery, comprehensively confirming its commercial operation-specific dependability.

The Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai reported that by the end of 2022, the C919 had received 1,035 orders from 32 customers.

Chinese aircraft's entry into the international civil aviation market, according to officials, could challenge Boeing and Airbus and reduce their reliance on them.

