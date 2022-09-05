China earthquake: 6.8-magnitude quake jolts Sichuan province

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan province

China earthquake: Southwest China's Sichuan province was jolted by a powerful, magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Monday, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Reports of any injuries, casualties or damage to property due to the earthquake were yet not received.

Details are awaited.

Sichuan province located adjacent to Tibet is prone to quakes.

The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

Earlier on Wednesday, two earthquakes measuring 5.3 and 4.7 rocked the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, but no injuries to people or damage to structures were reported.

The larger quake struck at 1.10 pm, about 14 minutes after the first, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

Both had their epicentres in the sea 22 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Samos.

The Fire Service and local authorities on Samos said they received no reports of injuries or damage.

In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey, where more than 1,000 were injured.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active area and earthquakes are common, although severe damage and deaths are not.

In 1999, a quake near the capital, Athens, killed 143 people.

