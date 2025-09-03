China displays nuclear triad for first time with Juang-3, Jinglei-1, Dongfeng missiles at military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping led a large military parade in central Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two. China used the occasion to display some of its most powerful and advanced weapons, including nuclear missiles, laser systems, and military drones. The parade was held to remember the end of World War Two, 80 years ago. President Xi Jinping watched the event in central Beijing, where thousands of soldiers marched, and many weapons were shown to the public some for the first time.
China reveals nuclear missile ‘Triad’
For the first time, China publicly displayed its full nuclear missile triad, which means it now has nuclear weapons that can be launched from land, sea, and air. These include:
Jinglei-1: a long-range missile that can be launched from the air
Julang-3: a powerful missile that can be launched from submarines
Dongfeng-61 and Dongfeng-31: land-based missiles capable of reaching faraway targets
Also shown was the Dongfeng-5C, the newest version of a missile first made in the 1970s. It uses liquid fuel and can carry multiple warheads, meaning it can hit several targets at once.
Hypersonic and cruise missiles on display
China also displayed hypersonic missiles, which are very fast and hard to stop. These included:
Yingji-19, Yingji-17, Yingji-20: missiles tested on models of US aircraft carriers
Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17, Dongfeng-26D: able to strike quickly in all weather conditions
Several cruise missiles were also shown, such as:
Changjian-20A, Yingji-18C, Changjian-1000
New laser weapons against drones
China showed off laser and microwave weapons that can destroy drones. These are part of its new anti-drone system, which includes:
- A missile gun
- High-energy laser weapons
- High-power microwave weapons
Together, these form a new "triad" for drone defense, just like the nuclear triad.
Advanced drones for air and sea
China also presented several military drones that can fly or operate underwater. Some are made for spying, while others can carry out attacks. A few drones can also be launched from ships, making them useful at sea.
Also included in the sea-based systems were:
Submarines
Surface vessels (ships)
A mine-laying system