China displays nuclear triad for first time with Juang-3, Jinglei-1, Dongfeng missiles at military parade China marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two with a major military parade in Beijing. President Xi Jinping oversaw the event, which showcased powerful weapons including the Dongfeng-5C, Jinglei-1, and Julang-3 missiles.

New Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping led a large military parade in central Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two. China used the occasion to display some of its most powerful and advanced weapons, including nuclear missiles, laser systems, and military drones. The parade was held to remember the end of World War Two, 80 years ago. President Xi Jinping watched the event in central Beijing, where thousands of soldiers marched, and many weapons were shown to the public some for the first time.

(Image Source : AP)China parade

China reveals nuclear missile ‘Triad’

For the first time, China publicly displayed its full nuclear missile triad, which means it now has nuclear weapons that can be launched from land, sea, and air. These include:

Jinglei-1: a long-range missile that can be launched from the air

Julang-3: a powerful missile that can be launched from submarines

Dongfeng-61 and Dongfeng-31: land-based missiles capable of reaching faraway targets

Also shown was the Dongfeng-5C, the newest version of a missile first made in the 1970s. It uses liquid fuel and can carry multiple warheads, meaning it can hit several targets at once.

(Image Source : AP)China parade

Hypersonic and cruise missiles on display

China also displayed hypersonic missiles, which are very fast and hard to stop. These included:

Yingji-19, Yingji-17, Yingji-20: missiles tested on models of US aircraft carriers

Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17, Dongfeng-26D: able to strike quickly in all weather conditions

(Image Source : AP)China parade

Several cruise missiles were also shown, such as:

Changjian-20A, Yingji-18C, Changjian-1000

New laser weapons against drones

China showed off laser and microwave weapons that can destroy drones. These are part of its new anti-drone system, which includes:

A missile gun

High-energy laser weapons

High-power microwave weapons

Together, these form a new "triad" for drone defense, just like the nuclear triad.

(Image Source : AP)China parade

Advanced drones for air and sea

China also presented several military drones that can fly or operate underwater. Some are made for spying, while others can carry out attacks. A few drones can also be launched from ships, making them useful at sea.

Also included in the sea-based systems were:

Submarines

Surface vessels (ships)

A mine-laying system