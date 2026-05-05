China: 21 killed, several injured in blast at firework factory in Liuyang

Beijing:

A powerful explosion at a fireworks production facility in central China has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, while injuring more than 60 others, PTI reported citing state media reports on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 5 pm in Liuyang, a city in Hunan province known for its fireworks industry. The blast took place at a factory operated by Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, located in Guandu township.

Emergency responders, including fire and rescue teams, were quickly sent to the scene following the explosion. Authorities worked to control the situation and assist victims.

Reports confirmed that 61 injured individuals have been taken to hospital for medical care. The condition of those injured has not yet been fully disclosed.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is expected, though no further details have been released so far.

President Jinping orders probe

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for maximum efforts in rescue operations and directed authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident, ensuring accountability for those responsible. Premier Li Qiang also reinforced the president’s concerns, urging tighter enforcement of safety regulations across critical sectors to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

3 Indians injured after fire breaks out in UAE's Fujairah

Three Indian citizens were hurt after a fire broke out at an oil storage site in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. The incident took place at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) and was reportedly caused by a drone strike.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed the injuries in a statement shared on X. It said that officials are in contact with local authorities to ensure proper medical care and support for the affected individuals.

According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, authorities in Fujairah stated that the blaze began after a drone attack believed to have originated from Iran. Emergency teams from Fujairah Civil Defence were quickly deployed.

Reports, including one by the Khaleej Times, said the three injured Indians suffered moderate injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.