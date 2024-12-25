Passenger captures harrowing moments before and after plane crash in Kazakhstan | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 lays on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plane crash: A painful video from inside the cabin of an aircraft that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, has gone viral on social media. The crash, which claimed the lives of 38 people, occurred today and the video shows the final moments of the ill-fated flight.

As the plane descended steeply, in the video a passenger can be heard saying "Allahu Akbar" while yellow oxygen masks hang from the seats. Screams and cries filled the cabin, with the soft chime of the "fasten seatbelt" sign in the background.

Other footage showed part of its fuselage ripped away from the wings and the rest of the aircraft, lying upside in the grass. The footage corresponded to the plane's colours and its registration number. Some of the videos posted on social media showed survivors dragging fellow passengers away from the wreckage.

38 people killed in plane crash

As many as 38 people have died after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed on Wednesday near the Kazakhstan city of Aktau, said the Kazakhstan officials. Azerbaijan's prosecutor general's office said previously that 32 of the 67 people on board the plane had survived.

The aircraft, reportedly operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, was flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya. However, due to dense fog in Grozny, the flight was rerouted, ultimately leading to an emergency landing request before the crash.

According to Kazakh officials, those aboard the plane included 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhs and three Kyrgyzstan nationals.

The plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, Azerbaijan Airlines said. Azerbaijan Airlines in a post on X wrote, "The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight numbered J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route, made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometers near the city of Aktau."

