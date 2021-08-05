Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/AP Florida child sex sting: 3 Disney World employees among 17 arrested

At least three Disney World employees were among those 17 people arrested in connection with a child sex sting operation in Florida.

Dubbed "Operation Child Protector", it had several undercover officers pose as 13 and 14 year old children on social media and online dating apps between July 27 and August 1.

The undercover officers established contact with each of the suspects before proposing to meet at a location in Polk County, where they were busted.

26-year-old Kenneth Javier Aquino, a lifeguard at Animal Kingdom Lodge at Disney World, was arrested while still wearing his Disney polo shirt and swimsuit, according to the sherrif's office.

The police revealed that Aquino engaged in an online conversation on social media with an officer, posing as a 13-year-old girl, asking for her photos and sent her an explicit video of himself.

34-year-old Jonathan McGrew, a custodian at Disney Wolrd, was nabbed by an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. He allegedly told the "girl" that he wanted her to come over and have sex with him and his girlfriend, a New York Post report stated.

The report further said quoting authorities that McGrew also sent her explicit videos of him and his girlfriend.

READ MORE: Florida again breaks record for Covid-19 hospitalizations

Latest World News