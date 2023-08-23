Chandrayaan-3: International community congratulates India after its historic achievement on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during Chandrayaan-3's landing programme on Wednesday

As India became the first country to mark a successful landing on the south pole of the Moon, the international community congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for Chandrayaan-3's historic feat.

India’s Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat, but first to land on Moon's south pole.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days. With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised. The remaining portion is the moon rover rolling down from the lander, moving around and doing the programmed experiments.

Glad to be your partner: NASA

Bill Nelson, the Administrator of US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, congratulated ISRO on the successful mission and said that the organisation was glad to be India's partner in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!" said Nelson.

A historic achievement in science and space technology: Nepal

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate India, PM Modi and ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 in the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology," he said.

History made: UK Space Agency

The UK Space Agency also extended its congratulations to ISRO on the historic accomplishment.

"History made! Congratulations to @isro," it wrote.

Thoroughly impressed: European Space Agency

Josef Aschbacher, Director-General of European Space Agency, implied that Chandrayaan-3's success was an incredible way to demonstrate new technologies and lauded the efforts of his agency for supporting India in the process.

"Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed. And kudos once again to @esaoperations for your precious support through this process. We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner," wrote Aschbacher.

