CDC may back wearing masks against COVID, even for vaccinated: Anthony Fauci.

Fauci told CNN that he has taken part in conversations about altering guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration", Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington Published on: July 26, 2021 6:40 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing revising its Covid-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, said Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, on Sunday.

Fauci told CNN that he has taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being "under active consideration", Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.

Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to increase among the unvaccinated across the United States.

Health experts have blamed the recent surges on the low vaccination rates and the accelerating Delta variant transmission.

 

