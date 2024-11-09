CCTV captures moments before horrific suicide bombing at Quetta railway station | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SPUTNIK A video is being widely shared on social media platforms which captured the explosion at the crowded railway station in Pakistan today morning.

At least 24 people, including 14 soldiers, were killed in a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves through the region. The attack, which occurred just as the Peshawar-bound express was preparing to depart, left dozens more injured, many critically, in what has been one of the deadliest attacks in the region in recent months.

The bombing targeted a crowded platform in the heart of the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. CCTV footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, captured the harrowing moment when the blast ripped through the station. The video shows the explosion tearing apart the platform, with bodies scattered across the debris, while the steel roof above the station’s platform collapsed in the wake of the blast. Passengers who were waiting for the train could be seen running for their lives in a panic as the platform was engulfed in chaos.

The separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the bombing, stating that it was a targeted attack on military personnel.

The blast occurred shortly before the Jaffer Express, a train bound for Peshawar, was scheduled to depart, leaving the station littered with debris and shattered glass. The attack also caused significant damage to the station’s infrastructure, including a tea stall that was destroyed in the explosion. Emergency services quickly responded, rushing the wounded to nearby medical facilities.