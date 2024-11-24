Canadian PM Trudeau faces backlash after dancing at Taylor Swift concert amid violent protests in Montreal

Follow us on Image Source : X Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism after a video of him dancing at a Taylor Swift concert went viral, coinciding with violent protests in Montreal. The footage, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, shows Trudeau enjoying the performance at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on November 23, grooving to Swift’s track “You Don’t Own Me.” While the Prime Minister’s dance moves delighted some, the timing of his appearance at the concert, during a wave of violence in Montreal, has sparked outrage.

The protests in Montreal, which erupted on the same night, were marked by violent clashes between demonstrators and police. Anti-NATO protesters, many waving Palestinian flags, set cars on fire, threw explosives at officers, and burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The unrest occurred in the context of a NATO summit being held in Canada’s largest city, where world leaders were discussing major international issues such as the conflict in Ukraine and climate change.

As Trudeau danced in Toronto, some social media users criticized his apparent indifference to the escalating crisis in Montreal. One user compared the situation to the Roman Emperor Nero, famously depicted as playing the fiddle while Rome burned. “Pro-Palestinian, anti-NATO rioters light Canada’s second-largest city up in flames. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau is dancing to Taylor Swift,” one tweet read.

Others accused the Prime Minister of neglecting pressing national issues, such as Canada’s growing debt and housing crisis while enjoying a concert. “This is the Canada built by the Liberal government,” said Toronto MP Don Stewart, referencing Trudeau’s response to the protests.

The video of Trudeau dancing, which was posted on TikTok and widely shared across platforms, shows him fully immersed in the music and even exchanging friendship bracelets with fans. His presence at the concert was confirmed by his office as a family outing, but it still raised eyebrows, given the violent protests that were taking place in Montreal, located just a few hundred miles away.

In response to the violence, Trudeau condemned the acts of aggression in Montreal. In a statement issued on November 25, he called the events “appalling” and expressed his firm stance against antisemitism and violence.

“Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them,” Trudeau said.

This incident is not the first time Trudeau’s admiration for Taylor Swift has made headlines. Before Swift announced Canadian dates for her Eras Tour, Trudeau had publicly urged the pop star to include Canada on her itinerary. On the night of the concert, Trudeau shared another post welcoming Swift to Canada, declaring, “We’re ready for you.”

Despite the controversy surrounding his attendance at the concert, Trudeau’s condemnation of the protests and his call for accountability underscore his stance on the unrest in Montreal. However, the image of a prime minister enjoying a night out while his country faced significant unrest has raised difficult questions about his leadership during times of crisis.