Canadian citizen attempts stabbing attack in Israel near Gaza border, accused killed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli officials work at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack that Israeli police say was carried out by a Canadian citizen, at Netiv Haasara

A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the October 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area". "The rapid response team responded with fire and neutralised the suspect. No injuries to the security forces were reported," the military said.

VIDEO: Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel

"A man came to the entrance of Netiv HaAsara then he went out of the car shouting and holding a knife in his hand. He started running towards the security at the entrance of the community, after they warned him a few times he continued running and wanted to hurt them then they neutralized him on the spot," the head of local council, Itamar Revivo said.

A police spokesperson said the attacker was a Canadian citizen. Reuters television footage showed a dead body, apparently of the suspected attacker, being taken to an ambulance

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The death toll among Palestinians in Israel's retaliatory offensive since then had reached at least 39,006 as of Monday, Gaza health authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also READ: Where is our Eid, ask millions of displaced Gazan families as they have nothing to celebrate I WATCH