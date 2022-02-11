Canada's Ontario declares state of emergency amid trucker protests against Covid-19 mandates

Follow us on Image Source : AP A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario.

Canada Covid-19 restrictions protests: A state of emergency was declared in Canada's Ontario province on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against Covid-19 mandates in the country, reported news agency Reuters.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the truckers blockading the Ambassador Bridge in protest of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions are committing an "illegal occupation" and he has declared a state of emergency to end the siege.

The Canadian protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions and are railing against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though many of the country’s infection measures are already rapidly being lifted as the omicron surge levels off. Parts shortages caused by the protests have rippled through the auto industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border.

The protests have been largely peaceful, although some residents have complained of harassment and there is an arson investigation tied to one incident.

Protest organizers have called for the elimination of all COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates and for the removal of Trudeau, though he is responsible for very few of the restrictions, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

Some were protesting a rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country so Canada removing it would make little difference.

Some opposition Conservative lawmakers served coffee to the protesters and Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole met with some protesting truckers. The demonstration also attracted support from former US President Donald Trump.

On January 29, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in the country's capital and shifted to a secret location after a large-scale protest opposing COVID vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill, media reports said on Saturday. What started as a protest dubbed as 'Freedom Convoy' against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers has grown into a large demonstration against the Trudeau government's coronavirus regulations.

