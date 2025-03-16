Canada to review purchase of F-35 fighter jets from US, PM Carney asks to look for 'other options' Canada previously agreed to purchase 88 F-35s two years ago, and has also made a legal commitment of funds for the first 16 aircraft. However, given the current relations between US and Canada, the Canadian PM has ordered to review the deal.

Canada to review F-35 deal with US: Soon after replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney has asked Defence Minister Bill Blair to review the purchase of America’s F-35 fighter jet. The Canadian PM has also asked to explore its alternatives "given the changing environment," a spokesman for Blair said on Saturday.

How many F-35s did Canada want to buy?

Canada had agreed to buy 88 F-35s two years ago and has made a legal commitment of funds for the first 16 aircraft.

Carney has asked Blair to work with the military “to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada’s needs, Defence Ministry press secretary Laurent de Casanove said.

The development comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump declaring a trade war with Canada and threatening economic coercion to make it the USA's 51st state.

Canada allocates significant budget to its Air Force for F-35 deal

According to news agency AP, the Canadian government allocated about USD 13 billion (19 billion Canadian dollars) for the purchase of F-35 jets, which is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Notably, the full life cycle of the program is expected to cost 70 billion Canadian dollars.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the company values its strong history with the Royal Canadian Air Force and said, “Questions about Canada’s procurement of the F-35 are best addressed by the Canadian and U.S. governments.”

The Canadian government said in 2022 that Lockheed Martin was deemed to be the top-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet to replace ageing F-18s, deciding against Boeing’s Super Hornet and the Swedish-built Saab Gripen.

Moreover, de Casanove has underscored that the F-35 contract has not been cancelled, adding, "We need to do our homework given the changing environment and make sure that the contract in its current form is in the best interests of Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces.”

