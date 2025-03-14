'Thank you, Canada': Justin Trudeau formally resigns as PM, Mark Carney takes over Justin Trudeau formally resigned as Canada's Prime Minister, paving the way for Mark Carney’s leadership. Carney prioritised strengthening Canada-US ties, with early outreach to President Trump.

Justin Trudeau officially stepped down as Prime Minister of Canada on Friday, marking the end of his tenure and the beginning of Mark Carney's leadership. Shortly after taking office, Carney signaled his intent to prioritize relations with the United States, with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirming that he is seeking an early phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Carney's first moves: Strengthening international ties

Carney, who will travel to Paris and London next week to reinforce diplomatic relations with European leaders, emphasized his government’s commitment to action.

"Feeling very good, we’re very targeted," Carney told reporters as he arrived at Rideau Hall to swear in his new cabinet. Speaking in both English and French, he added, "Our message is we’re a very focused government, we’re focused on action at this time. I’m ready to go."

Familiar faces in Carney's cabinet

Carney's cabinet includes a mix of Trudeau-era ministers and new faces, indicating continuity in key policy areas. The Star reported that Joly and other key ministers handling the Canada-US relationship will remain in their roles.

Among the ministers who arrived at Rideau Hall on Friday morning were:

Chrystia Freeland (Transport)

Kody Blois (Agriculture)

François-Philippe Champagne (Finance)

Steven MacKinnon (Labour and Families)

Rachel Bendayan

Gary Anandasangaree

Nate Erskine-Smith

Anita Anand

Terry Duguid (Environment)

Jonathan Wilkinson (Natural Resources)

Bill Blair (Defence)

Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Elisabeth Brière

Carney’s focus on Canada-US relations

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, who had just concluded a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in La Malbaie, revealed that she had relayed a message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both sides agreed that Carney and Trump should speak as soon as possible, highlighting the new government’s commitment to strong bilateral ties.

As Canada transitions to Carney’s leadership, political observers are closely watching how his administration navigates economic challenges, foreign policy shifts, and domestic political stability in the coming months.

Also read | UP ATS busts espionage racket: Ordnance factory employee arrested for leaking secrets to Pakistan