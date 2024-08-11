Canada: Thousands protest in Downtown Toronto over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Protests in Toronto

Thousands of Canadians took to streets across Downtown Toronto on Sunday (August 11) staging a protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh after the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina following massive violent protests. They expressed solidarity with the Hindu community and chanted slogans. Canadians of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist and Jewish origin gathered in Downtown Toronto.

“We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh,” chants reverberated around the surroundings as the protesters urged the Canadian government to press the new Muhammad Yunus government to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

What did the protesters say?

One of the protesters said that they have sent emails to the Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto, but they have not responded yet.

"We have also sent emails to Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto. So far, we have not heard any response from them, maybe we will, maybe they are busy because of the weekend," he said. The protester further said that the community has gathered in an unprecedented number, which is a good sign.

Image Source : ANIProtests in Toronto

"We would love if they would also stand in solidarity. The community is here in unprecedented numbers which is a good sign. What is disappointing is the involvement of Canadian politics. They are disproportionately not listening to us after emails, tweets and calls...," he said.

Moreover, the community leaders showed their concerns over attacks on Hindus.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been fleeing to neighbouring India to escape the violence. Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Sheikh Hasina accuses US of hatching conspiracy to topple her govt in Bangladesh: Reports