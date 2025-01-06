Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation amid mounting dissent inside party

Follow us on Image Source : AP Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation amid mounting dissent inside his party. "I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said at a press conference.

“I don't easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy is something that I hold dear," Trudeau added.

An official familiar with the matter said Parliament, which had been due to resume January 27, will be suspended until March 24. The timing will allow for a Liberal Party leadership race. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak about the matter publicly.

All three main opposition parties have said they plan to topple the Liberal Party in a no-confidence vote when Parliament resumes, so a spring election to pick a permanent replacement was almost assured.

Trudeau, 53, assumed office in November 2015 and secured re-election twice, making him one of Canada's longest-serving prime ministers. However, his popularity began to decline two years ago due to widespread frustration over rising prices and a housing shortage, and his political standing has not improved since.

The political upheaval comes at a difficult moment for Canada internationally. US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods if the government does not stem what Trump calls a flow of migrants and drugs in the US, even though far fewer of each crosses into the US from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.

Trudeau said that he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. He has faced rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister late last year signaled growing turmoil within his government.