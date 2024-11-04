Canada MP Arya Canada shares video of Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha temple: 'Red line has been crossed'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ARYACANADA Khalistan supporters attack on Hindu Sabha temple

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a video on social media X in which Khalistani extremists are seen attacking Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple premises in Brampton. The Canadian MP condemned the violence, saying a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists.

"A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada," his X post read.

"I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies. No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and asserts their rights and hold politicians accountable," he added.

Canadian Foreign Secretary to brief Parliamentary panel

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to brief the Parliamentary panel on external affairs on Wednesday on the India-Canada ties, which have taken a hit after Canadian officials accused Indian government functionaries of ordering the murder pro-Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Nijjar.

India had withdrawn its High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma after the security officials there named him as a "person of interest" in the investigation in Niijar's murder case. India had also expelled six Canadian diplomats, including acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler on October 14.

India trashes Canada's allegations against Amit Shah

Earlier, India on Saturday said it has protested in the strongest possible terms the references made by a Canadian Minister about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and warned that such "absurd and baseless" allegations will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

Amid an escalating diplomatic row between the two countries, New Delhi also accused Ottawa of indulging in "harassment and intimidation" of India's consular staff by putting them under audio and video surveillance in "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.

Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison had alleged on Tuesday that Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.



