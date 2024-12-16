Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigns from Justin Trudeau's Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday said that she is resigning from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, hours before the federal government is expected to deliver the fall economic statement.

Freeland, who also was deputy prime minister, said Trudeau had told her Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and that he offered her another role in the Cabinet. "On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet," Freeland wrote in a letter addressed to Trudeau that was posted on her social media account.

"Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet," Freeland added.

The story is being updated.