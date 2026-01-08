'Can play central role' in South Asia: Sri Lankan MP's message for India amid turmoil in Bangladesh, Nepal Namal Rajapaksa said South Asia needs greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. India's leadership can play a crucial role in maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region, the Sri Lanka MP added.

Colombo:

A Sri Lankan MP has called for India's larger role in South Asia amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh and Nepal. Namal Rajapaksa, who is an MP from the Hambantota district, said countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have witnessed political turmoil in recent years, which on many occasions 'supported and promoted' by extremist elements.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajapaksa said South Asia needs greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. India's leadership can play a crucial role in maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region, the Sri Lanka MP added.

"With aligned goals focused on growth and stability, South Asia as a whole can project greater influence internationally, and in that process, regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence," he said. "The upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through free and fair elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security."

The political turmoil in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh

In 2022, massive protests erupted across Sri Lanka against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government over handling of the economic crisis in the island nation. The protests ultimately toppled Mahinda Rajapaksa's government and then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also resigned from his position, fleeing from the country.

A similar protest also erupted in Bangladesh in 2024 against Sheikh Hasina's government over the country's economic situation. Like Sri Lanka, Hasina was also forced to resign and she fled to India. Later, economist Mohammad Yunus was appointed as head of Bangladesh's interim government. However, Bangladesh has remained on edge since then and has also been witnessing a rise in violence against the Hindus.

Last year, Nepal also witnessed a massive protest led by Gen Z against the then government's social media ban. It ultimately led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki was appointed as the head of the interim government.

ALSO READ - Yearender 2025: Major global conflicts that shook the world this year and continue to rage on