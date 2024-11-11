Can Kamala Harris still become US President? Know what Democrats are demanding

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Kamala Harris

In the United States, the buzz is around making Kamala Harris the next President of the country. The proponent of such a demand is Harris' former aide Jamal Simmons. Simmons and a section of the Democrat Party is demanding Joe Biden to step down and make way for Kamala Harris President, making her the first woman in office.

The demand comes amid a section of Harris supporter blaming President Biden for the poll outcomes. They argue why he hadn't pulled out of the race earlier. This argument comes as Biden had withdrawn from the race and made Harris the nominee after suffering humiliation in the presidential debate with Trump.

How exactly can Kamal be made President?

Donald Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, till then Joe Biden will be the President. It is for this short window that Harris supporters are asking Biden to step down and make her the President.

Notably, the American Constitution provisions that the transfer of power must be done within a term of 4 months. Thus, Harris supporters want Biden to make way for her before Trump so that the US can get its first woman President.

Is it right to do so?

First of all, it is constitutionally possible and is completely legal. Article 1 of the 25th Amendment provisions that if a President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the VP will become the President. Still, it may not be morally prudent for Biden to make such a decision as she lost while running for office.

Notably, Trump won 312 electoral votes while Kamala got only 226 votes in recently concluded elections. Trump also swept the Senate and Congress. The popular vote against her will make such a decision look less honourable despite her becoming the first woman President of the United States.