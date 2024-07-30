Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Cambodian helicopter that mysteriously went missing for 17 days, found crashed on mountain | VIDEO

Cambodian helicopter that mysteriously went missing for 17 days, found crashed on mountain | VIDEO

The helicopter, manned by two pilots, was conducting a training flight in adverse weather conditions when Air Force headquarters lost communication with it on July 12th. The following day, an extensive search operation was initiated to locate the missing aircraft.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Phnom Penh (Cambodia) Updated on: July 30, 2024 16:24 IST
Wreckage of a Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago
Image Source : CAMBODIAN ARMY/FACEBOOK Wreckage of a Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago

The wreckage of a Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago with two pilots aboard was spotted on Monday on a mountaintop, the government and state news agency reports said. A Defence Ministry statement posted on its Facebook page said that a search flight spotted the wreckage of the Chinese-made Z-9 helicopter in the heavily forested Cardamom Mountains in the southwestern province of Pursat.

The helicopter with two pilots were on a training flight in bad weather when Air Force headquarters lost touch with it on July 12. An intensive search for the missing aircraft was launched the next day.

Military recovery personnel sent to the crash site found the body of one pilot inside the wrecked helicopter, state news agency AKP reported. The body of the other pilot was spotted about 200 metres (yards) away, state broadcaster TVK reported later.

A photo shared widely on social media Monday showed a helicopter broken into several pieces, partially covered by foliage. The photo and its source could not immediately be verified.

In 2014, another Chinese-made Z-9 helicopter crashed in a pond south of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, killing two generals who headed the air force's helicopter unit along with two pilots.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Nepal plane crash: Black box of ill-fated Saurya Airlines flight that killed 18 people found

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement