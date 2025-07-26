California-Las Vegas Southwest flight dives midair to avoid collision; two crew injured Several passengers shared on social media that the drop was abrupt and frightening. Flight data from tracking site FlightAware shows the plane lost approximately 300 feet (about 91 meters) in just 36 seconds.

New Delhi:

A Southern California-Las Vegas jet belonging to Southwest Airlines experienced a sudden and sharp drop shortly after takeoff on Friday, AP reported citing officials and passengers. As many as two flight attendants have been injured in the incident. The incident occurred on Southwest Flight 1496, which had just departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport around noon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane responded to an alert about another aircraft nearby. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, cited by the news agency, the crew received two in-flight alerts—one requiring the pilot to climb and another to descend. The rapid manoeuvres were part of the plane's response to ensure safety.

Passengers share harrowing experience

Several passengers shared on social media that the drop was abrupt and frightening. Flight data from tracking site FlightAware shows the plane lost approximately 300 feet (about 91 meters) in just 36 seconds.

American comedian Jimmy Dore, who was on board the flight, said that people bumped heads on the ceiling due to an abrupt drop and one flight attendant even required medical attention.

“Just now on SW Flight #1496 Burbank to Las Vegas.Pilot had to dive aggressively to avoid midair collision over Burbank airport. Myself & Plenty of people flew out of their seats & bumped heads on ceiling, a flight attendant needed medical attention.Pilot said his collision warning went off & he needed to avoid plane coming at us,” Dore posted on X.

No record of plane plunging in airspace, says airport spokesman

Mike Christensen, an airport spokesman for Hollywood Burbank, said that neither the control tower or the operations department, which tracks planes departing and arriving, have any record of the Southwest flight plunging in their airspace.

Southwest said that the flight continued its journey and landed at Las Vegas. The airline further said it was working with the FAA to understand the incident and the circumstances under which it occurred.