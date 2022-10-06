California: Indian-origin family, including baby, found dead at Merced County orchard

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh, who were kidnapped from California

California: Indian-origin family, which was kidnapped at gunpoint in California, has been found dead. The tragic development was confirmed by the sheriff of Merced County in California.

Making an announcement, Sheriff Vern Warnke on Wednesday (US time) said the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard.

“Our worst fears have been confirmed," he said.

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

Authorities earlier said the four were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

The kidnapper made no ransom demands but the sheriff has said he believes it was a financially motivated crime.

'Person of interest' was taken in custody

Authorities said the suspect - a 48-year-old man considered a “person of interest” in the kidnapping case was taken into custody. They said he was in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

By then, the family was reported missing.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped at a business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

A vehicle owned by one of the family members was found on fire late Monday, which led law enforcement to determine that the four had been kidnapped.

