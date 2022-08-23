Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: Minor girl abducted, raped, killed by mother's friend in Yamuna Khadar; accused arrested

Delhi minor rape case: In a shocking and gruesome incident in the national capital, a minor girl was kidnapped, raped, and subsequently murdered by her mother's friend. As per the Delhi Police, the minor saw her mother and the friend in a compromising position, with whom she was in a relationship. The Police have nabbed the accused behind the incident, identified as Rizwan alias Badshah.

Police investigation revealed that Rizwan on the day of the incident reached the neighborhood and consumed Ganja (weed) and alcohol and waited till night for all the members of the victim's family to sleep. After he saw the victim sleeping, he kidnapped her and took her to a secluded place in the adjoining forest area of Yamuna Khadar. He raped her, slit her throat and mutilated her face, said police.

Following the incident, Delhi Police launched a big hunt to nab the accused. "All the nearby CCTV cameras were checked but no clue was found. About 200 persons living in and around the Yamuna Khadar area were interrogated to trace out the accused. On the basis of secret information, Rizwan alias Badshah was searched and overpowered. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime," said DCP Central Shweta Chauhan.

Accused Rizwan alias Badshah came to Delhi 20 years ago for work and started working as a butcher in Turkman Gate area in the capital. He is a drug addict and unmarried and he used to go to Yamuna Khadar for consuming weed. "During the course of his visits, he developed intimacy with the mother of the victim and befriended the victim," informed the police.

"On August 22, accused Rizwan was arrested in the present case. During PC remand of accused, weapon of offence i.e. knife has been recovered. The accused Rizwan is a butcher by profession. He has four brothers and his parents live in Bihar," added police.

