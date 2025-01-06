Monday, January 06, 2025
     
Buddha Air plane, with 76 people on board, makes VOR landing at Tribhuvan International Airport

Buddha Air flight, with 76 people on board including the crew, makes VOR landing at Tribhuvan International Airport. Recently, Buddha Air announced to increase its flights from Kathmandu to Varanasi to three per week.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 12:36 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 13:01 IST
Buddha Air (Representational Image)
Image Source : SOCIAL/ BUDDHA AIR Buddha Air (Representational Image)

A plane operated by Buddha Air made VOR landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Monday. The plane is reported to have sustained a flame out from the left engine. The aircraft had 76 people on board including the crew, the Tribhuvan International Airport says. 

Recently, due to increased demands of the pilgrims and tourists from Nepal wanting to visit the Hindu pilgrim places in India, Buddha Air announced to increase its flights from Kathmandu to Varanasi to three per week.

Previously, it operated two commercial flights per week to Varanasi from the Tribhuvan International Airport, announced to increase it to three with flights every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

