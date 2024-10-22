BRICS Summit: Russian nationals perform Krishna Bhajan to welcome PM Modi in Kazan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Russian nationals sing Krishna Bhajan before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they welcome him to Kazan, Russia.

BRICS Summit 20204 Kazan: Russian nationals welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a soulful rendition of a Krishna bhajan during his visit to Kazan on Tuesday. He arrived at a Hotel in Kazan for the BRICS Summit, where he was received by the Russian citizens in a heartwarming display of cultural exchange. The bhajan, a devotional song dedicated to Lord Krishna, captivated attendees, highlighting the shared appreciation for spirituality and cultural heritage between the two nations. PM Modi expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the significance of such gestures in fostering international relations.

Besides, the Prime Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora at Hotel Korston in Kazan.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.