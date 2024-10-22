BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi leaves for hotel in Kazan, bilateral with Putin next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed at Kazan airport where he is slated to attend the BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries. PM Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year. "India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," Modi said in his departure statement. PM Modi said his visit to Kazan will further reinforce the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia.

