  4. BRICS Summit 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi leaves for hotel in Kazan, bilateral with Putin next
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at Kazan airport where he is slated to attend the BRICS Summit.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kazan Updated on: October 22, 2024 13:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed at Kazan airport where he is slated to attend the BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries. PM Modi is set hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year. "India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," Modi said in his departure statement. PM Modi said his visit to Kazan will further reinforce the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia.

This is a LIVE blog. Please refresh to get the latest updates on 16th BRICS Summit 2024. 

 

Live updates :BRICS SUMMIT 2024 LIVE UPDATES

  • Oct 22, 2024 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Ahead of BRICS Summit: China confirms agreement to end standoff in eastern Ladakh

    China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh. “Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing. “Now the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters which China speaks highly of,” he said. Going forward China will work with India to implement these resolutions, he said. He, however, declined to provide details.

  • Oct 22, 2024 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: Why is PM Modi's visit to Russia significant?

    Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India plays a vital role in BRICS, bringing significant value, particularly in sectors such as economic growth, sustainable development, and global governance reforms. The remarks by Misri came while addressing a media briefing on PM Modi's upcoming Russia visit for the 16th BRICS summit. Addressing the briefing, Misri said, "The PM will be departing for Kazan tomorrow to attend the 16th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The theme of this edition of BRICS is Strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security." He added, "As you know, India is a founding member of BRICS and has participated in all of its activities, initiatives and engagements since its inception. India brings great value to BRICS and its contributions have played a vital role in shaping BRICS efforts in areas such as economic growth, sustainable development and global governance reforms."

  • Oct 22, 2024 1:09 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: PM Modi gets red carpet welcome at Kazan Airport | WATCH

    PM Modi lands at Kazan airport, bilateral with Putin next

  • Oct 22, 2024 1:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: PM Modi to hold multiple bilateral meetings in Russia

    PM Modi is set to hold a series of bilateral meetings including with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). It will be the first summit of the grouping after it was expanded at its summit in Johannesburg last year. "India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," Modi said in his departure statement.

  • Oct 22, 2024 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    BRICS Summit: BRICS emerged as important platform for dialogue, discussion on key global issues, says PM Modi

    India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Modi made comments in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping.

     

